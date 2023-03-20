Windsor Framework: DUP to vote against Government on 'Stormont Brake'

THE DUP IS to vote against the Windsor Framework later this week as the party says it does not deal with “fundamental problems” posed by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Leader Jeffrey Donaldson said that while the proposed terms represent “real progress”, it fails to address “the imposition of EU law by the Protocol”.

He said the party’s officers unanimously agreed in a vote today to oppose the first aspect of the Windsor Framework to be considered by Parliament, the Stormont brake.

The brake would allow a minority of MLAs at Stormont to formally flag concerns about the imposition of new EU laws in Northern Ireland – a move that could see the UK Government veto their introduction in the region.

The first Commons vote on the EU/UK agreement on trading arrangements for Northern Ireland will take place on Wednesday.

Donaldson said the party will continue to work with the Government on all the outstanding issues relating to the deal to try to restore the “delicate political balances within Northern Ireland” and to seek to make further progress on all these matters.

“Last week I indicated that while significant progress had been secured in the Windsor Framework across a number of areas it does not deal with some of the fundamental problems at the heart of our current difficulties,” Donaldson said in a statement this afternoon.

“It is our party view that there remain key areas of concern which require further clarification, re-working and change as well as seeing further legal text.

“There is no doubt it is vital that the Northern Ireland Assembly must have at its disposal democratic mechanisms that are effective in law and which underscore the role of the locally elected representatives of the people of Northern Ireland to determine whether amended or new laws are implemented.”

Yesterday, Sinn Féin leader Mary-Lou McDonald maintained that there was no room for negotiation on the framework and that both her and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar were “on the same page” during their engagements in Washington DC last week.

“The reality is that we have to share power. The reality is, we all live together on a small island. So I would urge again, that the DUP seek their clarity, that’s entirely reasonable, but let’s get the assembly back up and running. And let’s get Michelle O’Neill back in leading that executive,” she said.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has also said that the Windsor Framework agreement is the “best deal available” for Northern Ireland.

Sunak and the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled the new framework last month to replace the protocol which had led the DUP to collapse the Stormont powersharing institutions.

The latest deal seeks to remove post-Brexit trade barriers, creating a new system for the flow of goods into Northern Ireland.

The DUP, which is currently boycotting the Stormont powersharing institutions, has set up a panel to study the new framework against its seven tests before reaching a collective conclusion.

“Notwithstanding the issues and conditions which have to be met to make the brake work it remains the case that the “brake” is not designed for, and therefore cannot apply, to the EU law which is already in place and for which no consent has been given for its application,” the DUP leader said.

“Whilst representing real progress the “brake” does not deal with the fundamental issue which is the imposition of EU law by the Protocol.

“Since the announcement that the “Stormont Brake” is to be debated and voted upon in Parliament on Wednesday there have been a number of indications that this vote will be read as indicative of current positions on the wider Windsor Framework package.”

Additional reporting by PA