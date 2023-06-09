Dursey Island descendent celebrates 'emotional' reopening of cable car

THE REOPENING OF the Dursey Island cable car today will be particularly emotional for one island descendent, who “cannot wait” to make his first trip there in over a year, and to get started on plans to renovate a house on the island.

The Dursey Island cable car is the only one in Ireland. It has been closed since last March and a €1.6 million upgrade – which was needed for safety reasons – has been carried out by Cork County Council.

Farmers who have cattle on the island have campaigned for the cable car to be reopened, and even warned in winter that their animals could face starvation if delays went on in the long-term.

The island itself has long been one of West Cork’s most prized tourist attractions thanks to the cable car, which has attracted holiday makers and thrill seekers alike to the Beara Peninsula.

Colin Harrington, 62, is amongst the frequent visitors who are eager to now return to the island, which is his ancestral home.

He has plans with his brothers to renovate a house that was left to them by a cousin on the island now that the cable car is back up and running.

“I want my kids to know my story, and I want my grandkids to know too, because I am proud of my roots. That’s why connectivity to the island is so important,” Harrington said.

Harrington’s parents both grew up on Dursey Island and later moved to England for work, but they didn’t actually meet until they were both back on the island while visiting their parents, despite it being just four miles long and over half a mile wide.

“My dad heard about her, and that she was training to be a nurse, and asked if he could meet her while he was back home, so that’s their story,” said Harrington.

Though he grew up in Lancashire, Harrington decided to relocate to Castletownbere in West Cork permanently after he retired early from his career as a waste disposal truck driver, after having a heart attack.

“I have a special connection to this place and to the island, I love it here. Two of the permanent residents on the island are my cousins. It’s been hard for them having the cable car closed for as long as it has been, when we were told it would open in March.

“It’s also great news for the farmers who have cattle on the island.

“I’m on holidays at the moment, but when I get back the first thing I will do is get myself on the cable car, and have a walk out there, I know it will be emotional,” Colin said.

West Cork TD Chris O’ Sullivan said that the reopening of the cable car is good news for West Cork as the summer season kicks off:

“This is a long time coming, it will bring a large sigh of relief from locals and to visitors to the beara peninsula, who can enjoy one of Ireland’s most unique islands and one of Ireland’s most unique experiences – crossing over to the island on the cable car.

“A big well done to the local community for campaigning for this, I look forward to using it myself over the summer,” he said.