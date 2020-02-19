This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 19 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dutch farmers bring tractors into city in protest over planned emissions policy

The demonstration comes a day before a debate in parliament on how to rein in emissions of the pollutant nitrogen oxide.

By Press Association Wednesday 19 Feb 2020, 10:50 PM
13 minutes ago 737 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5014211
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THOUSANDS OF ANGRY Dutch farmers have converged on The Hague in the latest protest against the government’s plans to rein in emissions of nitrogen oxide.

As tractors poured into the city, the Dutch military parked large trucks across strategic roads to prevent farmers from driving into the business and shopping centre.

The demonstration comes a day before a debate in parliament on how to rein in emissions of the pollutant nitrogen oxide.

Farmers believe they are being disproportionately targeted by politicians, saying that aviation, construction and other industries are also major polluters.

Sieta van Keimpema, of Farmers Defence Force, which organised the protest, said politicians should listen to farmers, whose plans would reduce emissions while also protecting jobs in the lucrative agriculture sector.

“Our government sweeps farmers from the countryside and plants houses on the places where farmers’ barns are demolished and memories of agriculture are erased,” Van Keimpema said.

Ype Reinsma, a farmer who travelled to the protest from the northern province of Friesland, said politicians should “give the sector a chance to use far more effective ways to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide, which we’ve already been doing for years”.

“Why is everything aimed at the farmers?” he added.

Police issued tickets to a small number of farmers across the Netherlands for driving their tractors on motorways, and police in The Hague arrested a 33-year-old protester for ignoring their instructions and creating “a dangerous situation on the road”.

Another man was detained at the end of the protest as police blocked roads to prevent a couple of hundred demonstrators approaching the agriculture ministry.

In October, thousands of farmers, many driving tractors, descended on The Hague, causing traffic chaos across the country.

Far fewer tractors appeared to take part in today’s protest and traffic authorities said it did not create major problems on the country’s roads.

Among measures being considered by the government are a multi-million euro fund to buy out farmers who voluntarily want to close their farms, and moves to encourage the modernisation of farms.

“I hope that some ministers wake up and take action and not promise all sorts of things and then do nothing, as happened last time. It can’t continue this way,” said another protester, Wim Westerneng.

Farmers argue that the government’s plans are based on inaccurate readings and calculations by the government-funded National Institute for Public Health and the Environment.

The Dutch farming lobby is powerful because of the economic significance of agriculture to the economy.

The Dutch farmers’ organisation LTO said exports from the country’s nearly 54,000 farms and agriculture businesses were worth 90.3 billion euros (£75 billion) in 2018.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie