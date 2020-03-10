This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 10 March, 2020
Dutch PM shakes hands with expert immediately after ordering end to handshaking

Mark Rutte, realising his mistake, then bumped elbows with Jaap van Dissel.

By Press Association Tuesday 10 Mar 2020, 8:36 PM
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

DUTCH PRIME MINISTER Mark Rutte called on citizens of the Netherlands to stop shaking hands to prevent spreading Covid-19 and then somewhat undermined his message by shaking hands with the head of the infectious diseases department of the national public health institute.

“From this moment on, we stop shaking hands,”Rutte said at a news conference following a crisis meeting of government ministers to discuss the virus, which has killed three people and infected 321 in the country.

“You can do a foot kiss, bump elbows, whatever you want,” he said.

“I see all kinds of great variations on shaking hands emerging at schools, but from today we stop shaking hands.”

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

As he wrapped up the news conference, he shook hands with Jaap van Dissel of the public health institute, who quickly pointed out the prime minister’s error.

“Sorry, sorry, we can’t do that anymore! Do it again,” Mr Rutte said as he bumped elbows with Mr van Dissel.

