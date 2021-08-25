#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Wednesday 25 August 2021
Advertisement

Duterte confirms he will run for vice presidency in Philippines

The 76-year-old president is notorious for his crackdown on illegal drugs.

By Press Association Wednesday 25 Aug 2021, 10:52 AM
1 hour ago 3,835 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5531121
File image of Philippines president Duterte last month.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
File image of Philippines president Duterte last month.
File image of Philippines president Duterte last month.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

PHILIPPINES LEADER RODRIGO Duterte has confirmed he will run for vice president in a move critics say is an attempt to get around constitutional limits to presidential terms.

The 76-year-old president is notorious for his crackdown on illegal drugs that has killed thousands of mostly petty suspects, as well as his often vulgar rhetoric.

Duterte said he would run to “continue the crusade”.

He is likely to run alongside his daughter Sara, who is the mayor of Davao, the same city where Duterte made his name.

The 1987 constitution limits presidents to a single six-year term, but political analysts note any challenges to his candidacy would end up in courts that have supported Duterte’s policies.

Duterte said: “I’m worried about the drugs, insurgency. Well, number one is insurgency, then criminality, drugs.”

The Philippines has been struggling through the Covid-19 pandemic, with rising infections and death rates and a slow vaccination rollout, but Duterte’s popularity ratings have remained high.

Polls suggest that running Duterte on a ticket with his daughter as the presidential candidate would be a strong pairing.

Manila-based political analyst Richard Heydarian said the idea of the two running together has been discussed since 2019, though Duterte advisers have reportedly said that he has suggested he might not run for vice president if his daughter decides to announce a bid for president.

“The campaign for Sara Duterte has more or less kicked off, it seems, almost irrespective of what Duterte’s position will be,” Heydarian said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“A Duterte/Duterte tandem is increasingly looking like the formidable team to beat in the next year’s elections.”

If Duterte goes ahead with his run, it will likely face court challenges from the opposition, though Heydarian noted the supreme court has strongly supported the president’s moves in the past.

A new opposition coalition, 1Sambayan, whose name means One Nation, said Duterte’s decision came as “no surprise”, and just made the coalition “more determined in unifying the democratic forces in responding to the challenge”.

“It shows a clear mockery of our constitution and democratic process,” the group said.

The candidacy is both legally and morally wrong, and we trust that the Filipino people will realize his brazen, selfish and self-serving motives.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie