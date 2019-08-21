Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson returns to the top of Forbes list of highest-paid actors in 2019

ACTOR AND FORMER wrestler Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has returned to the top spot on Forbes rich list after raking in €80 million over 12 months.

Johnson last held the top spot in 2016 and came in second in 2017 and 2018.

The 47-year-old has several successes at the box office, notably with the reboot of classic Jumanji – a sequel for which has been confirmed – and the latest in the Fast and Furious franchise, Hobbs & Shaw, released here this month.

Johnson also appears on the HBO tv series Ballers, hosts NBC game show Titan Games, and has his own lucrative line of fitness clothing, and a range of other endorsements.

In behind him was Chris Hemsworth, who has enshrined his status as a Hollywood A-lister, years after first arriving on our screens as Kim in Australian soap Home and Away.

The list covers the period of June 2018 to June 2019, during which Marvel Studios released the movie Avengers: Endgame, the highest grossing movie of all time.

Half of Forbes top 10 rich list is made up of stars from the movie.

Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the movie, is followed by Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) in third, Bradley Cooper (Rocket) in sixth, Chris Evans (Captain America) in eighth and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) in ninth.

Most of Cooper’s €51 million payday came from producing, directing and starring alongside Lady Gaga in musical drama “A Star is Born,” Forbes said.

Last year’s number one George Clooney dropped out of the top 10, having banked his $1 billion deal for his tequila company the previous year.

The complete top 10 list is: