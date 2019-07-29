New legislation to ban sale of e-cigarettes to people under the age of 18

LEGISLATION IS TO be brought forward to ban the sale of tobacco products from from self-service vending machines and at locations intended for children and events organised for children.

The legislation, being brought forward by Health Minister Simon Harris, will be considered by government in September.

It will also see the ban of e-cigarettes to people under the age of 18 and prohibit the sale of tobacco products and nicotine inhaling products by anyone under the age of 18.

The legislation will also see the introduction of a licensing system for the retail sale of tobacco products and nicotine-inhaling products such as e-cigarettes.

The new licensing system will better reflect the serious nature of the product to be sold.

The law will also allow for additional enforcement tools including fixed penalty notices and power to publish a list of non-compliant retailers.

“The war against tobacco is not over. 6,000 deaths a year are caused by smoking. Tobacco use has been estimated to cost Irish society a total of €10.7 billion annually in healthcare, productivity and other costs,” Minister Harris said.

Despite significant progress in this area, tobacco remains one of the greatest challenges in the area of public health. I am determined to continue to make the necessary legislative changes to confront this challenge and help reach our goals of being tobacco free.

“As the industry continues to adapt, we must ensure it is not able to lure our children into this deadly addiction and we must continue to highlight the dangers tobacco poses,” Harris said.