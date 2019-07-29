This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 29 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New legislation to ban sale of e-cigarettes to people under the age of 18

The legislation will be considered by government in September.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 29 Jul 2019, 6:15 AM
36 minutes ago 553 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4743726
Image: Shutterstock/joseluisserranoariza
Image: Shutterstock/joseluisserranoariza

LEGISLATION IS TO be brought forward to ban the sale of tobacco products from from self-service vending machines and at locations intended for children and events organised for children.

The legislation, being brought forward by Health Minister Simon Harris, will be considered by government in September. 

It will also see the ban of e-cigarettes to people under the age of 18 and prohibit the sale of tobacco products and nicotine inhaling products by anyone under the age of 18.

The legislation will also see the introduction of a licensing system for the retail sale of tobacco products and nicotine-inhaling products such as e-cigarettes.

The new licensing system will better reflect the serious nature of the product to be sold.

The law will also allow for additional enforcement tools including fixed penalty notices and power to publish a list of non-compliant retailers.

“The war against tobacco is not over. 6,000 deaths a year are caused by smoking. Tobacco use has been estimated to cost Irish society a total of €10.7 billion annually in healthcare, productivity and other costs,” Minister Harris said. 

Despite significant progress in this area, tobacco remains one of the greatest challenges in the area of public health. I am determined to continue to make the necessary legislative changes to confront this challenge and help reach our goals of being tobacco free.

“As the industry continues to adapt, we must ensure it is not able to lure our children into this deadly addiction and we must continue to highlight the dangers tobacco poses,” Harris said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie