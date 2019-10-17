This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
E-fit image released of man found dead in London after falling from plane

The body of the man was found in a residential garden on 30 June.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 17 Oct 2019, 10:42 PM
11 minutes ago 2,117 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4856257
E-fit of the man
Image: Met Police
E-fit of the man
E-fit of the man
Image: Met Police

POLICE HAVE RELEASED an e-fit image of a man whose body was found in south London after falling from the landing gear compartment of an airplane. 

On Sunday 30 June, police were called to a residential address in Offerton Road, Clapham after a body was discovered in a garden. 

Officers attended the scene with the London Ambulance Service. 

The body of a man, believed to be in his 30s, was found. 

A post-mortem examination held on 3 July gave cause of death as multiple injuries. 

The man is believed to have fallen from the landing gear compartment as the aircraft approached Heathrow Airport. 

The flight was a Kenyan Airways flight from Nairobi to Heathrow Airport.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and the Met Police said it is continuing to liaise with the coroner.

The body is being held at a mortuary. Once the investigation is complete a file will be produced for the coroner and an inquest can take place.

An e-fit of the man has now been released, alongside images of a bag that was found in the landing gear compartment when the plane landed at Heathrow Airport. 

L150-19Bag and contents The bag found and the contents of the bag Source: Met Police

The strap of the bag had the distinctive lettering MCA written on it. The bag also contained a small amount of Kenyan currency. 

The e-fit shows a logo on a top that the man had been wearing. 

Work is continuing to establish the man’s identity. Officers believe the man to be Kenyan but are keeping an open mind.

“We have pursued a number of lines of inquiry in what has been a very sad incident to investigate,” Detective Sergeant Paul Graves said. 

This man has a family somewhere who need to know what has happened to their loved one.

“Our investigation has included liaison with the authorities in Kenya, from where the flight took off, but so far our efforts to identify this man have proved fruitless,” Graves said.

“I hope by releasing this e-fit someone known to the deceased will recognise him and make contact.”

Anyone who can assist in the investigation is asked to call Met Police on 101, referencing CAD 5395/30 June.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

