Friday 21 June, 2019
Advice columnist E Jean Carroll accuses Trump of 1990s sexual assault

The White Househas described the story as “completely false and unrealistic”.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 21 Jun 2019, 8:05 PM
52 minutes ago 5,434 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4693239
Image: New York magazine
Image: New York magazine

US ADVICE COLUMNIST E Jean Carroll has claimed President Donald Trump assaulted her in the dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 90s.

In an excerpt from her new book, published in New York Magazine, she wrote that she bumped into Trump at the department store in late 1995 or early 1996. 

The Elle advice columnist claimed he asked her to help him pick a present for a woman and eventually suggested they should go to the lingerie section.

Carroll said the real estate mogul handed her a lace bodysuit and said should try it on, and that she joked he should try it instead. 

She said they walked to a dressing room where she claimed she intended to have Trump put the lingerie on over his trousers. However, she said once they got inside he pushed her against a wall and sexually assaulted her. 

Carroll said she told two friends at the time (who told the magazine they remembered being confided in) but did not report the alleged assault to police. She is the 16th woman to accuse the US President of sexual misconduct. 

The White House told New York magazine that the claim was “a completely false and unrealistic story surfacing 25 years after allegedly taking place and created simply to make the President look bad”. 

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

