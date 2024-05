A MAN IN his 20s has been seriously injured after a collision between an e-scooter and a car in Dublin city in the early hours of this morning.

The collision happened on Usher’s Quay at 3.20am.

Advertisement

The injured man was the rider of the e-scooter. He was taken to St James’s hospital for treatment, where he remains.

A garda spokesperson said: “Usher’s Quay was closed from Mellows Bridge to Father Mathew Bridge with diversions in place while members attended the scene.”

The road has now fully re-opened for use.

No other injuries have been reported.