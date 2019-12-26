This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
E-scooter rider faces drunk driving charge after being caught at twice legal limit on German motorway

A blood test showed the man had a blood alcohol level of 1.3 promille.

By AFP Thursday 26 Dec 2019, 6:02 PM
1 hour ago 4,857 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4947700
Image: Shutterstock/Roman Chekhovskoy
Image: Shutterstock/Roman Chekhovskoy

A 27-YEAR-OLD German man faces a charge of drink driving after he was caught riding an electric scooter while under the influence on a motorway.

Police in Cologne said they received numerous calls at around 2:20 am today which reported a man driving an e-scooter on the hard shoulder of the A4.

“The police located the man within a few minutes and put an end to a dangerous situation,” Cologne police said in a statement.

The German news agency DPA reported that the man was still holding a beer when he was pulled over, but a police spokesman told AFP he could not confirm that detail.

The rider told police “he ended up on the motorway by accident”.

A blood test later showed the man had a blood alcohol level of 1.3 promille, more than twice the legal limit for car drivers. He now faces a drunk driving charge.

Germany’s Autobahn motorways are famous for their long stretches without speed limitations, although e-scooters are only allowed to go up to 20 km/ph.

In Ireland, e-scooters are not regulated or defined in legislation, making them illegal to use on Irish roads

But that could change on foot of a recommendation by the Road Safety Authority, which has proposed changes to how the increasingly popular mode of transport is regulated.

© AFP 2019 with reporting from Dominic McGrath.

