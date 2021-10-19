Government approves legislation to allow for e-scooters in public spaces

LEGISLATION THAT WILL allow e-scooters on Irish roads has been approved by government.

At present, e-scooters are currently not regulated in Ireland. There is no specific law covering them.

They are considered to be mechanically-propelled vehicles, which means that if they are used in public places users must hold a licence and insurance. For some time now, the government has been planning on regulating their use.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton today announced the publication of the Road Traffic and Roads Bill 2021, which will create a new class in law of powered personal transporters (PPTs), including e-scooters, which will allow for their use in public places.

The transport minister said he hopes to introduce the legislation in the Dáil in the next few weeks.

“We committed in the Programme for Government to resolving legal barriers to the use of e-scooters, as well as e-bikes, and this Bill will deliver on both of those commitments.

“These proposals in the Bill should be seen as part of our wider efforts to encourage alternative forms of mobility, reduce our culture of reliance on the private car and open opportunities for active and healthy travel,” he said.

The new laws will also deal with the off-road use of scramblers, quads and other similar vehicles – an issue that many have been calling to be dealt with for many years after a number of tragic incidents.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The legislation will also deal with the newly installed traffic management systems on the M50 as well as the roll out of BusConnects.

Minister Naughton said the new measures which will allow for traffic to be managed better on the M50 will make it safer for all users, while the completion of the Motor Insurance Database, also included in this legislation, will assist in stopping uninsured drivers, “who are often dangerous and guilty of other road traffic offences”, she said.

“It will also help in bringing down the cost of insurance for law-abiding drivers. These and other measures in the Bill are important initiatives which will benefit all road users,” she added.