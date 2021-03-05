Poll: Should e-scooters be allowed drive on Irish roads?

TRANSPORT COMPANY BOLT is hoping to create over 130 jobs through the rollout of e-scooters in Irish cities.
Bolt launched a taxi-hailing service in Dublin last year and now plans to create a multi-model transport platform, where the public can choose between a car, e-scooter or an e-bike.
At present, e-scooters and e-bikes are currently not regulated in Ireland. There is no specific law covering them.
They are considered to be mechanically-propelled vehicles, which means that if they are used in public places users must hold a licence and insurance.
However, the current government is now planning on regulating their use.
So, today we want to know… Should e-scooters be allowed drive on Irish roads?
Poll Results:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (40)