Poll: Should e-scooters be allowed drive on Irish roads?

E-scooters and e-bikes are currently not regulated in Ireland.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 5 Mar 2021, 9:14 AM
1 hour ago 12,185 Views 40 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Leika production
Image: Shutterstock/Leika production

TRANSPORT COMPANY BOLT is hoping to create over 130 jobs through the rollout of e-scooters in Irish cities. 

Bolt launched a taxi-hailing service in Dublin last year and now plans to create a multi-model transport platform, where the public can choose between a car, e-scooter or an e-bike. 

At present, e-scooters and e-bikes are currently not regulated in Ireland. There is no specific law covering them.

They are considered to be mechanically-propelled vehicles, which means that if they are used in public places users must hold a licence and insurance.

However, the current government is now planning on regulating their use. 

So, today we want to know… Should e-scooters be allowed drive on Irish roads?


Poll Results:

No (848)
Yes (463)
I'm not sure / no opinion (69)



About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

