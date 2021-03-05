Poll: Should e-scooters be allowed drive on Irish roads?

TRANSPORT COMPANY BOLT is hoping to create over 130 jobs through the rollout of e-scooters in Irish cities.

Bolt launched a taxi-hailing service in Dublin last year and now plans to create a multi-model transport platform, where the public can choose between a car, e-scooter or an e-bike.

At present, e-scooters and e-bikes are currently not regulated in Ireland. There is no specific law covering them.

They are considered to be mechanically-propelled vehicles, which means that if they are used in public places users must hold a licence and insurance.

However, the current government is now planning on regulating their use.

So, today we want to know… Should e-scooters be allowed drive on Irish roads?

