Connolly Station, Dublin Alamy Stock Photo
Iarnród Éireann

E-tickets will be available on all intercity trains from Tuesday

Ticket-holders will no longer have to queue at ticket machines to print out their ticket.
1 hour ago

IRISH RAIL PASSENGERS will no longer have to print out physical tickets for their journey, as Iarnród Éireann has announced a new e-ticket option for all intercity trains.

The change has been introduced gradually for low-fare and semi-flex tickets over the last few months, but will be available for all ticket types from Tuesday, 23 January.

Barry Kenny, Corporate Communications Manager for Irish Rail, told The Journal that the the option can be chosen when booking tickets online.

Ticket-holders won’t have to queue at ticket machines to print out their ticket.

“The gates are marked that they’re QR code ready,” Kenny said.

He added that it’s similar to “what you would see at airports”.

People will still have the option to get a physical ticket instead if they want to.

Enterprise journeys are not included in the change as it is a joint service with Northern Irish Railways.

Irish Doctors for the Environment said the move is “a small step in the right direction”. 

“E-tickets have been available in other countries for years,” the group wrote on X.

