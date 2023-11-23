Students to be reimbursed €1,000 as the reduction in college fees comes into effect

STUDENTS WILL BE reimbursed €1,000 as the reduction in the ‘contribution fee’ has come into effect.

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has also announced a €17 million grant scheme, under the Student Assistance Fund, which is aimed at assisting students with the cost of college.

This is the second time that the minister has secured a reduction in the fees, which he is aiming to introduce as a permanent measure.

The reimbursement will be made next month for nearly 100,000 students in every university in Ireland.

Students, or their families, will be who have paid the full student contribution of €3,000 are being refunded and are asked to provide their bank details so that the Department of Higher Education can process the 33% refund.

Speaking on Today with Claire Byrne, on RTÉ Radio One, Harris said he aims to introduce this measure permanently.

Asked why it hasn’t been introduce permanently already, Harris said: “When the budget comes of age, what you do is you look at the different pots available and you decide how best to spread it across all of the things you want to achieve in your department.

“I thought it made sense to manage to get my hands on funding that will immediately reduce the cost of fees for nearly 100,000 people, give them a benefit before Christmas – in terms of putting money back in their pocket – but then it also allows me to do other things by not having to make that permanent this year.

The clear direction of travel is to reduce the cost of education.”

Advertisement

The higher education minister also announced an over €17 million allocation for applicants of the Student Assistance Fund, aimed to assist students with the cost of attending university.

The funding, totally €17.2 million, will be spread across 23 higher education institutions – with €8.1 million going towards additional funding to assist with the additional costs with the rising cost of living.

Speaking on the announcement of the funding, Harris said the fund is “an invaluable resource” for third level students who are finding it difficult to make ends meet and hopes the funding can assist with “the cost of college on a variety of fronts”.

The minister intends to increase maintenance grants and re-introduce post-graduate supports for the first time since the economic crash next year.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One, Harris said he also intends to bring a €1.15 million fund to assist with Student Accommodation for those who’ve left state care.

Harris said he spoke with a representative group for the cohort, Epic, who stressed to him that these students “don’t have the supports that other students have”, such as permanent accommodation and financial support.

While it is not yet known how many will avail to this scheme, Harris hopes it will knock down barriers to third level education for these students.

“If you want to access third level education, no matter who you are, where you come from, what your background is, you need to be able to,” Harris said.

“There’s a clear barrier for people who leave the care system at 18, and this is an effort, a small step in the right direction, to fix that.”