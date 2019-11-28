Two arrested after €100,000 of suspected cannabis and cocaine found in Tipperary

A MAN AND woman in their 20s have been arrested after around €100,000 of suspected cannabis and cocaine was seized in Tipperary.

€2,250 in cash and some drug paraphernalia were seized alongside the illicit drugs in Lagganstown, Co Tipperary before 10am today.

Gardaí executed a search warrant at a house in this area and found a large quantity of suspected cannabis and a smaller quanity of cocaine in a car on the grounds of the house.

A woman in her 20s was arrested at the scene and it currently being detained at Thurles Garda Station.

A man in his 20s was arrested at a different location and is being detained at the same station.

