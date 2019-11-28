This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two arrested after €100,000 of suspected cannabis and cocaine found in Tipperary

The illicit drugs were found during during a search warrant earlier today.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 28 Nov 2019, 4:30 PM
Drugs seized by gardaí in Tipperary.
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

A MAN AND woman in their 20s have been arrested after around €100,000 of suspected cannabis and cocaine was seized in Tipperary. 

€2,250 in cash and some drug paraphernalia were seized alongside the illicit drugs in Lagganstown, Co Tipperary before 10am today. 

Gardaí executed a search warrant at a house in this area and found a large quantity of suspected cannabis and a smaller quanity of cocaine in a car on the grounds of the house. 

A woman in her 20s was arrested at the scene and it currently being detained at Thurles Garda Station.

A man in his 20s was arrested at a different location and is being detained at the same station.

Comments have been closed for legal purposes. 

