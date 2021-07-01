Poll: Should people under 25 get €150 to counter vaccine hesitancy?

FIANNA FÁIL TD James O’Connor has called on the government to give €150 each person born since 1996 to entice them to get vaccinated.

The Irish Examiner has reported that O’Connor is worried about vaccine hesitancy among young people.

Similar incentives have been suggested in other countries, with Greece to offer young adults and teenagers a €150 voucher to get a Covid-19 vaccine, according to Euronews.

In the US, Associated Press reports that brewer Anheuser-Busch said it will “buy Americans 21+ a round of beer” once President Joe Biden’s goal of getting 70% of adults at least partially vaccinated by 4 July is met.

So, today we want to know… Should people under 25 get €150 to counter vaccine hesitancy?

