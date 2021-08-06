Cannabis worth €2 million seized in Dublin

CANNABIS WORTH AN estimated €2 million has been seized in Dublin this evening.

Revenue said officers were examining parcels at a premises in Dublin, as part of an intelligence led Operation between the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue’s Customs Service.

The 100kgs of suspected herbal cannabis was subsequently seized.

No arrests have been made yet, investigations are ongoing.

This operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint operations targeting the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number: 1800 295 295.