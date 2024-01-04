Advertisement
Evidence image of the seizure made by gardaí An Garda Síochána
Drugs Seizure

Man arrested after gardaí discover €236,600 worth of heroin in Dublin and Meath

A man in his 30s is currently being detained at a garda station in West Dublin.
1 hour ago

A LARGE SUM of heroin was seized by gardaí as a result of separate searches at two properties in counties Dublin and Meath yesterday.

Gardaí from the Finglas drugs unit, the Dublin West search team and the dog unit found approximately €81,200 worth of heroin at an address in Scribblestown, Dublin 15, yesterday morning.

A follow-up search at a property near Navan in County Meath was conducted by gardaí from Finglas and Meath where approximately €155,400 of suspected heroin was seized as well as a hydraulic press.

press Evidence image of a hydraulic press that was seized by gardaí in Navan yesterday as part of the investigation. An Garda Síochána An Garda Síochána

A man in his 30s has been arrested and is currently being held in a garda station in West Dublin this afternoon.

The seizure, totalling €236,600, has been sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis, gardaí said today.

The searches were carried out by gardaí from the Finglas Divisional Drugs Unit in an operation, known as Operation Tara, which targets the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Dublin area.

Investigations are ongoing, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said.

Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
muiris@thejournal.ie
@muirisoc
Send Tip or Correction
