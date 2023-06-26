Harris announces €40 million for third level institutions to improve college campuses

MINISTER FOR FURTHER and Higher Education Simon Harris has today announced €40 million in funding to improve college campuses by improving access for people with disabilities.

Seven universities, five Technological Universities, two Institutes of Technology and six other colleges are benefitting from the grant.

Speaking today, Minister Harris said: “As our third level sector concludes another academic year, this is an important investment ahead of the next college year.”

“The number of people attending higher education is increasing and our college campuses need to expand and improve to cater for this increased numbers.

“This significant grant will give institutions flexibility to make improvements in key areas such as energy efficiency and decarbonisation upgrades.

“The funding can also be used for accessibility upgrades – an issue close to my heart. This will help make campuses more accessible and inclusive.

“This is a substantial devolved capital grant for higher education institutions to support a variety of capital priorities. It is the fourth year it has increased to €40 million – a signal of Government’s commitment to higher education and to delivering world class facilities.”

The funding can also be used for energy efficiency and decarbonisation upgrades, investment to support universal access, general ICT and equipment upgrades, health and safety works and minor works and equipment.

Funding will be provided through the Higher Education Authority(HEA) for all Technological Universities, Institutes of Technology except for two who will be funded directly by the Department.

Atlantic Technological University (ATU) will receive the largest share of the funding, with just over €4 million.

Munster Technological University (MTU), South East Technological University (SETU), TU Dublin, Technological University of the Shannon and UCD will each receive between €3 million and €4 million.

Other high level instituions will receive between €3 million and €200,000.