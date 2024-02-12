Advertisement
Councillors to vote on €40 million redevelopment of Dalymount Park in Phibsborough

The works would demolish the existing stadium and build a new one with 6,240 seats and capacity for another 1,794 standing.
DUBLIN CITY COUNCILLORS are set to vote tonight on plans for a €40 million redevelopment of Dalymount Park in Phibsborough.

The stadium, which is home to Bohemian Football Club, would get a complete revamp under the proposal.

The works would demolish the existing stadium and structures on the site and build a new stadium with 6,240 seats and capacity for another 1,794 people standing.

The pitch would be re-oriented to run north-south and get new sand-based grass, along with new changing rooms, match-day facilities for teams and officials and club offices.

The development also includes plans for a stadium bar/function room, concession areas, a multi-functional community room and community gym. There would be 12 car parking spaces and 50 bicycle spaces.

Councillors will vote on approving the plan this evening.

Bohemians hope to see the works completed by the 2027 League of Ireland season, which the club says will require the Government to provide funding to get the project through to the construction stage.

