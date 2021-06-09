#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Wednesday 9 June 2021
Advertisement

€6.5 million support package announced for taxi, hackney and limousine operators

The package will provide €3 million for the continued waiver of vehicle licence fees in 2022.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 9 Jun 2021, 9:05 PM
1 hour ago 5,640 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5462347
Image: Wanderley Massafelli via RollingNews.ie
Image: Wanderley Massafelli via RollingNews.ie

TRANSPORT MINISTER EAMON Ryan has announced a €6.5 million support package for taxi, hackney and limousine operators. 

The new sectoral package, developed in consultation with the advisory committee on Small Public Service Vehicles (SPSV), will provide the following: 

  • €3 million for the continued waiver of vehicle licence fees in 2022
  • €2 million for a once-off Motor Tax Refund scheme, specifically for taxi and hackney operators
  • €1.5 million for an NCT fee refund scheme

“There is no doubt that Covid-19 has had a detrimental effect on our taxi industry. While our society now begins to recover from the impacts of this pandemic, I am keen to remove as many cost barriers as possible for our SPSV drivers to return to work,” Ryan said. 

“The €6.5 million financial package I have announced today will give operators the consistent support they require over the rest of this year and into the year 2022,” he said. 

In addition to the supports for the SPSV industry, the government has maintained a some supports with broad eligibility criteria for individuals and businesses which have been adversely affected by Covid-19. 

Many of these supports can be accessed by taxi drivers and include the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and the Enterprise Support Grant. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The PUP will continue to allow self-employed people, including SPSV drivers, to earn up to €960 over an eight-week period, net of expenses, while retaining their full PUP entitlement. This scheme has been extended to February 2022. 

The Enterprise Support Grant will continue to provide business owners and self-employed drivers with a grant of up to €1,000 to restart their business which was closed as a result of the pandemic. 

Claimants of the grant in 2020 who subsequently found themselves back on the PUP in 2021 will now also be able to access the €1,000 grant for a second time if they close their PUP payment on or after 1 June 2021. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie