Government approves €95 million in funding for greyhound and horse racing industries

THE GOVERNMENT HAS approved its budgetary decision to provide a €95 million funding package to the Irish greyhound and horse racing industries.

Government hopes the funding will allow for both industries to “achieve their maximum potential” and contribute to the economic and social development of the state.

However, the move is opposed by People Before Profit and one greyhound claims the fund is “wasting” taxpayers money.

The decision to approve funding was passed by the Dáil last night where Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine said the funding presents an “opportunity to yield a high return for its investment” in both industries.

In the Dáil yesterday, the announcement faces backlash from the Labour Party, the Social Democrats, People Before Profit and Independent TD Claire Kerrane for concerns poor welfare of the greyhound dogs and the state of the industry to date.

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns said: “Public funding to the greyhound racing industry must end.”

She detailed that reports and concerns of abuse, lapses in industry regulatory provisions and poor treatment of greyhounds has been highlighted on committee level and within the media for a number of years.

Cairns added: “The importance of the industry to the survival of rural communities is fantasy. If parties in this Chamber are so convinced of its importance and popularity, why not let it survive on a commercial basis?”

Labour TD Alan Kelly highlighted that, where the Labour Party might usually agree on the funding, the matter should be reviewed by the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee, but the call “seems to hobble on from year-to-year”.

Along with his statement, Kelly tabled a motion that would introduce tighter regulation and administrations in the industry, with a key focus on animal welfare.

Kelly said he understands how important the industry is, especially to those in his home county of Tipperary, but questioned how the government can ensure the funding used appropriately and fairly, with proper administration.

Kelly suggested that people be appointed to the board of the greyhound industry to monitor the welfare of the animals.

People Before Profit TDs Paul Murphy and Mick Barry highlighted their opposition to the funding of greyhound racing over concerns for the dog’s welfare.

Murphy said: “There is a lot I could say about the fact that much of this money for horse racing ends up in the pockets of the richest people in this country or about the more than 6,000 greyhounds killed annually because they do not run fast enough.”

Murphy criticised reviews of the industry, insinuating bias due to the industry representatives being used as the main source for the data. He added that the funding is “a waste of public money”.

Barry too opposed the bill on the basis of the welfare of the animals.

Barry said: “If this motion is passed tonight the amount of money that has been gifted to the industry will pass the €300 million mark in the next year.

That is money that would be far better spent on socially useful projects.”

He added that he was “not at all surprised” that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael don’t agree with his assessment and claimed it was “a disgrace” that the Green Party is “going along with this”.

Barry also noted the Labour Party’s amendment but said the party “needs to catch up”.

Independent TD for Roscommon-Galway Claire Keenan said she disagreed with the amount of money provided to the sectors, but recognised the “positive impact” it had on rural communities.

She said that the €95 million bill was “an awful lot of money” and said said reviews should be completed in the interest of transparency, to ensure the highest standards of animal welfare.

This criticism was shot down by rural TDs during the debate.

Independent TD for Tipperary Michael Lowry said: “Support from the State to the horse and greyhound industries is one of the most important financial outlays in the budget.”

Lowry welcomed the allocation of the additional funds to the greyhound racing industry and said moves to reduce financial support to both racing industries would be “unwise and counterproductive to our economy”.

Lowry added: “The industry has had serious concerns due to falling attendance at the tracks, resulting in a significant drop in revenue. However, with aggressive marketing and promotion, attendances have been improving again.

“Greyhound Racing Ireland is continually improving its image and its revenue intakes. It needs a continuation of Government funding over the next five years to implement its development projects.”

Fellow Independent TD for Tipperary Mattie McGrath thanked the Government for the funding, adding that it is a “vital” industry.

McGrath said: “Deputy Cairns came up one day protesting and she brought a lurcher. She did not even know what a greyhound was.

These people speak with such ignorance about a sport that is part of our culture, heritage and economy.”

McGrath asked the deputies educate themselves on the topic, and said the jobs and the revenue from the industry are “important”.

Independent TD for Cork South West Michael Collins said: “The legacy of horse and greyhound racing is deeply rooted in the Irish cultural fabric.”

He criticised the TDs who were concerned over the welfare, insinuating they were cherry-picking examples and invited them to attend one of the events, as he had recently.

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae said: “Often overshadowed, the greyhound industry plays a vital role in Irish culture and the economy.”

According to Greyhound Action Ireland, the fund is a waste of taxpayer money and said that the events are falling in popularity in recent years.

The group said: “The government is also, shamefully continuing to use taxpayers’ money to support an activity which causes animal suffering and death on an industrial scale.”

The animal welfare group called on the Green Party to pass the decoupling legislation to end the public funding to the greyhound industry.