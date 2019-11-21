This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man wanted in connection with deaths of 39 migrants in refrigerated trailer fights extradition to UK

It is alleged that Eamon Harrison delivered the trailer to a Belgian port before its journey to Britain.

By Ruaidhrí Giblin Thursday 21 Nov 2019, 2:14 PM
The container lorry where 39 people were found dead inside leaving Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, 23 October.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
The container lorry where 39 people were found dead inside leaving Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, 23 October.
The container lorry where 39 people were found dead inside leaving Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, 23 October.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

A CO DOWN man wanted in connection with the deaths of 39 migrants in a refrigerated trailer is to challenge his proposed extradition to the UK next month. 

British authorities are seeking the surrender of Eamon Harrison (22) from Mayobridge, Co Down, to face 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and conspiracy to commit human trafficking under the UK’s Modern Slavery Act.

It is alleged that Harrison delivered the trailer, in which the bodies of eight women and 31 men were found in an industrial park in Grays, Essex, on 23 October last, to a Belgian port before its journey to Britain. 

He was arrested in Ireland on foot of a European Arrest Warrant earlier this month by detectives from the Garda’s extradition unit. When asked by Detective Sergeant Jim Kirwan whether he knew what the charges were about, Harrison said: “yes”, the High Court in Dublin has heard. 

The driver of the lorry, Maurice Robinson (25), from Craigavon, Co Armagh, was arrested by Essex police at the scene.

Detective Sergeant Kirwan told the High Court that the trailer unit had been delivered by a lorry to Zeebrugge, Belgium before being transported to the UK where it was collected by Maurice Robinson from the Port of Purfleet, Essex.

“On 22nd of October 2019, Eamon Harrison had been identified as the driver of the lorry which was used to deliver the trailer unit to the port in Zeebrugge,” the detective said. 

He said a shipping notice provided at Zeebrugge was allegedly signed in the name ‘Eamonn Harrison’, who then travelled back to Ireland via a ferry from Cherbourg, France.”

‘Ambiguity’ 

Counsel for the Minister for Justice, Ronan Kennedy SC, told the High Court today that further information from the UK authorities would be required in respect of a number of matters. 

Kennedy said there was some “ambiguity” in respect of where the offences were alleged to have been committed and he asked the High Court to use its power to seek further information, in light of the objections raised by Harrison’s lawyers. 

Counsel for Harrison, Siobhán Stack SC, said her client was travelling on an Irish passport, but the warrant refers to him as a British citizen.

Stack said her client’s nationality was critical in determining whether his surrender was prohibited on grounds of “extra-territoriality”. Harrison is due to swear an affidavit in that regard in the coming days. 

She said the warrant was rendered fundamentally defective by the “extreme lack of information”.

All that was said in the warrant was that Harrison delivered the trailer in which 39 people were subsequently found dead in Britain but the warrant seemed to allege that the offences were committed in Belgium.

Stack said the manslaughter charges involved the tragic death of 39 people but there was no information in the warrant on where those deaths occurred, which was a “critical issue”. 

Justice Donald Binchy said a number of matters had been identified which required clarification from the UK authorities.

He said the matter had to be decided with the fullest of information and fixed December 12 as the date for hearing. Harrison was remanded in custody to appear before the court again. 

Ruaidhrí Giblin

