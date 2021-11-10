#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 10 November 2021
Advertisement

Ryan announces €60m in funding for community climate projects

Ryan also announced the launch of a new National Dialogue on Climate Action

By Zuzia Whelan Wednesday 10 Nov 2021, 8:52 PM
35 minutes ago 1,984 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5597967
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

ENVIRONMENT MINISTER EAMON Ryan has announced €60 million from the Climate Action Fund for community climate projects across the country.

The funds will be invested in community projects and initiatives — like small renewable energy projects, community electric vehicles and charging points, bike parking, repair hubs, activism, and biodiversity gardens — over the next three years and in two phases.

Ryan made the announcement at COP26 in Glasgow at an online event, and also announced the launch of a new long-term structure to support public engagement on climate action. 

“It’s to get communities involved and from the bottom up, to get them engaged in how we shape this and how we deliver it,” Ryan said. 

Ryan also announced the launch of a new National Dialogue on Climate Action (NDCA) to streamline and support community action and participation on climate action.

“This approach will give everyone the opportunity to engage constructively – to make sure no one is left behind and to deliver on climate action in a fair, just, and equitable manner,” Ryan said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“When we held the Climate Conversations earlier this year to prepare the Climate Action Plan, one of the key messages from the public was that they want Government to support and incentivise the kind of changes we need to make at community level,” he added. 

While the Government plans to make investments through the National Development Plan, Ryan encouraged people to apply for the community funding to find “creative solutions at a local level”. 

About the author:

About the author
Zuzia Whelan
zuziawhelanmedia@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie