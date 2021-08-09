#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Monday 9 August 2021
Advertisement

Eamon Ryan 'regrets' controversy caused by Zappone and Green Party events

“In hindsight, in terms of maintaining public confidence, I’d prefer had we not attended those events,” the minister said today.

By Órla Ryan Monday 9 Aug 2021, 10:55 AM
1 hour ago 7,468 Views 28 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5518591
Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan arriving at a Cabinet meeting in Dublin Castle last month.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan arriving at a Cabinet meeting in Dublin Castle last month.
Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan arriving at a Cabinet meeting in Dublin Castle last month.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

EAMON RYAN HAS said he regrets the controversy caused by events attended by himself and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in recent weeks.

The Environment Minister again stated that the Green Party event held at the Merrion Cricket Club and the event organised by former minister Katherine Zappone at the Merrion Hotel adhered to Covid-19 guidelines.

However, speaking on Morning Ireland today, Ryan said: “In hindsight, in terms of maintaining public confidence, I’d prefer had we not attended those events … I regret very much that it did lead to this controversy of the last week.”

Last week, the Irish Independent reported that Zappone had hosted an outdoor event on 21 July on the grounds of the Merrion Hotel in Dublin. Varadkar was among the 50 people in attendance and said heregretted going and that he “probably let his guard down”.

The Irish Examiner later reported that Ryan attended a party organised by Green Party councillor Claire Byrne in the wake of the Dublin Bay South at Merrion Cricket Club on 29 July. Byrne said that no more than 50 people were in attendance “at any one time”.

Updated guidelines

On foot of the Zappone controversy, Attorney General Paul Gallagher advised the government that up to 200 people can attend organised outdoor events and gatherings.

This resulted in Fáilte Ireland updating its guidelines for organised outdoor events. A statement released by the government on Friday noted: “The guidelines have also been updated to allow for live music and other performances outdoors in hospitality settings, subject to all of the relevant public health guidance.”

Related Reads

06.08.21 Varadkar insists Merrion event was lawful and was probably within Fáilte guidelines
06.08.21 Live music allowed in outdoor settings under updated hospitality guidelines
05.08.21 The Zappone Saga: How the controversy played out in the past week, and why she had to quit

Ryan today acknowledged that the lack of clarity on how many people were allowed to attend such events was regrettable.

“To back up what both the Taoiseach and Tánaiste said, there is a real problem and it’s a real regret that the guidelines in regard to those events weren’t as clear as they should have been,” Ryan stated.

He said that, as society continues to reopen, the government must be clearer in its communications.

“What we expect is that with vaccination levels hitting the levels they are, we will be able for further openings,” Ryan said, adding that the guidelines need to be simplified so the entertainment industry can start to reopen.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin yesterday said “further clarity and consistency” was required on Fáilte Ireland’s guidelines following the controversy.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In a statement, Martin said the Tánaiste “expressed his regret at attending the Merrion Hotel outdoor event”.

“While the event did not breach regulations, the government accepts that further clarity and consistency on guidelines was required,” Martin said.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie