No lifting of current Covid restrictions until beginning of February, minister says

MINISTER FOR TRANSPORT Eamon Ryan has said that there won’t be a review of the current pandemic restrictions in place until the end of January – meaning the 8pm curfew won’t be lifted until the beginning of February, at the earliest.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Eamon Ryan said Cabinet would not be looking at the issue of easing restrictions again until the end of January, and “hopefully at the beginning of February we can review the restrictions again”.

Minister Ryan repeated the comments to reporters outside Government Buildings this morning: “I am very confident we will be able to ease restrictions as we go into February, but the details of that we won’t decide yet.”

As it stands, pubs and restaurants must close by 8pm, no indoor activities can take place after 8pm, outdoor events are limited to a capacity of 50%, and it is also advised that a maximum of four households can meet in one venue.

He said that the Government shouldn’t look too far forward as the focus should be on keeping hospital numbers down during what is expected to be a “short wave” of Covid-19, fuelled by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Cabinet is meeting today, where ministers are expected to approve changes to Covid isolation rules in response to a shortage of workers across a variety of sectors.

It’s expected that close contacts who have received a booster and have no Covid symptoms will no longer need to restrict their movements; that all isolation periods for people with symptoms and who are testing positive will be reduced to 7 days; and people who test positive on antigen tests will not need a PCR test to confirm the result.

Ryan told reporters that these changes are expected to come into effect in the next two days, pending on what Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly tells Cabinet today.

Speaking on Newstalk earlier, the Minister said that the daily Covid case numbers are “still very high, so we have to be careful and we still need to keep a close eye on ICU numbers and what the health outcome is”.

“So, we will hold steady for the next week for sure. We are not due to come back to look at those restrictions until later in January. That gives us plenty of time. I think we’re all agreed – we get to the end of this month and these measures will help.

We have to wait and see but that modelling should give us confidence that we will start to see those restrictions being lifted at the start of February.

“I am confident we will be able to,” he said.