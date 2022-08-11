Green Party leader Eamon Ryan's mother has died

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
MARY RYAN, THE mother of Green Party leader and minister Eamon Ryan, has died.
A statement from the Green Party said: “Mary Ryan, mother of John, Eamon, Robert and Marion died suddenly in the early hours of Wednesday morning at University Hospital Galway.
“Minister Eamon Ryan wants to thank the Air Ambulance Service as well as staff at University Hospital Galway for their care.”
The party extended its “deepest condolences” to the Transport and Environment Minister and his family.
“Our thoughts are with them at this sad time,” the statement added.
Mary Ryan’s entry on RIP.ie said she died “unexpectedly but peacefully”.
The Irish Independent reported that her death occurred following an accident on a family holiday in the west of Ireland.
