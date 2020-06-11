'I repeated a racial slur. I was completely wrong to do so': Eamon Ryan apologises for using the n-word during Dáil debate on racism

GREEN PARTY LEADER Eamon Ryan has apologised for any hurt caused by using the n-word during a Dáil debate on racism in Ireland this afternoon.

Ryan was citing an article by Sean Gallen in today’s Irish Times, in which the author uses asterisks to self-censor the word.

“In a newspaper today there was a story about a young Irishman, Sean Gallan, who gave his experience of being othered and of his being given the name “n*****” from the age of six. He explained how this completely undermines people. Friends and relations of colour in this country, in addition to Travellers and other minorities, speak of the same experience. It is real,” said Ryan.

I made a speech in the Dáil today about the scourge of racism in our society. In quoting from an article I read this morning, I repeated a racial slur, and I was completely wrong to do so. I want to apologise for any hurt caused. I know this particular word should never be used. — Eamon Ryan (@EamonRyan) June 11, 2020 Source: Eamon Ryan /Twitter

The Green Party leader apologised on Twitter after the debate. He said he repeated a racial slur, and “was completely wrong to do so”.

“I want to apologise for any hurt caused. I know this particular word should never be used,” he said.

Some TDs have criticised Ryan for mentioning the n-word in the House, with Rise’s Paul Murphy tweeting:

Don't use the N-word. It's a word rooted in brutality, violence and slavery. — Paul Murphy (@paulmurphy_TD) June 11, 2020 Source: Paul Murphy /Twitter

During the debate today, Ryan said the Black Lives Matter movement is strengthening and correctly building a community response to what needs to be done in the United States, but said racism needs to be tackled here in Ireland also.

If Ireland is serious about the issue, the government should ensure our education system is fully integrated “so there will be no segregation and separation as pupils start out in the school system”.

Citing statistics, Ryan said “one in ten of our children is from a non-Irish or new Irish background but only one in 20 of our teachers is. We know from our own constituencies that, increasingly, there is segregation in our school system, whereby certain schools take all the pupils from the new communities while others take pretty much take none”.

Ryan also added that An Garda Síochana should be “blind to one’s colour, ethnicity or postcode, or where one comes from”. He said only one in 200 gardaí are from a new Irish ethnic background.