Saturday 6 November 2021
Environment Minister Eamon Ryan tests positive for Covid-19

Minister Ryan was supposed to travel to Glasgow tomorrow for the COP26 climate summit.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 6 Nov 2021, 7:27 PM
Eamon Ryan pictured earlier this week in Dublin.
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

ENVIRONMENT MINISTER EAMON Ryan has tested positive for Covid-19.

Ryan was due to travel to Glasgow tomorrow to attend the COP26 climate conference that has been ongoing for the past week. His trip has now been cancelled.

A statement from the minister said he took a precautionary PCR test yesterday as recommended by the organisers of the UN summit before travelling. 

He received a positive test result today. The statement said the minister is not experiencing Covid-19 symptoms and is now self-isolating. 

The statement further added that the minister has advised the HSE of his close contacts and has informed the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and government secretary. 

As environment minister, Ryan was due to play a crucial role in representing Ireland at the UN conference.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin attended the conference for the two-day World Leaders Summit in Glasgow earlier this week.

Other ministers including Simon Coveney are expected to make the trip to Glasgow for the summit next week. 

The COP26 summit will end next weekend. Among the key issues being negotiated at the conference are the final details of the rulebook around the 2015 Paris Agreement and increasing funding for developing countries most impacted by the effects of climate change

