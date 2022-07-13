Eamon Ryan to meet with Ryanair and Aer Lingus over ongoing issues with late or lost baggage

TRANSPORT MINISTER EAMON Ryan is set to meet with airlines today and tomorrow over ongoing issues around baggage handling at Dublin Airport.

In recent weeks, there have been issues with baggage handling with some airlines, including Aer Lingus, leading to luggage going missing or arriving several days after passengers had arrived at their destination.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters this morning, Ryan said that he will be engaging with both Ryanair and Aer Lingus.

“I’m meeting Ryanair today and Aer Lingus tomorrow,” said Ryan.

He added that the Defence Forces are remaining on standby to assist Dublin Airport, but hopes that they will not be needed.

“It’s [Defence Forces] only to be brought in in an event of the Covid numbers seeing the airport not able to meet its needs,” said Ryan.

It’s very interesting today, Heathrow is cutting capacity. We face that choice, we had a choice: do you cut capacity, or do you try and look at other ways of making sure we keep things working.

Related Read Dublin Airport says its plan to handle the summer surge is working

“We took that second route, including having the Defence Forces on standby. I’m very glad they’re there. They’re able to provide that support for the next month. Please God we won’t need them.”

Previously, the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) said that baggage handling was outside its remit and that it is an ongoing issue across Europe, the US and Canada.

“Whereas issues relating to flight cancellations and delayed, or lost, luggage are outside DAA’s remit, we empathise with those affected and regret the impact this is having on their passenger experience,” it said.

The DAA also said that it was liaising with airlines on the issue.