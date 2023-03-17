Rumoured talks between Zelenskyy and Xi may be sign of 'wider support' for Ukraine, Ryan says

Tadgh McNally reports from Beijing:

ENVIRONMENT MINISTER EAMON Ryan has welcomed reports that Chinese President Xi Jinping may speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying it may be a sign of “wider support” for Ukraine.

Reports from the Wall Street Journal in recent days suggest that Xi could hold a phone call with Zelenskyy, the first such call since Russia launched its invasion last February.

However, Xi is also set to visit Russia next week after being invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The visit was confirmed this morning after speculation earlier this week.

“At the invitation of President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Russia from March 20 to 22,” said Hua Chunying, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Ryan, who is currently in China for St Patrick’s Day, has been meeting with Chinese Government officials and diplomats in recent days. A meeting between Ryan and his Chinese counterpart, Huang Runqui, is due to take place today.

When asked by The Journal if he believed that discussions between Xi and Zelenskyy were a positive step, Ryan said he did.

“I think it’s good news that there’s a visit from the Chinese President to President Zelenskyy,” Ryan said.

“I hope that might be a sign of wider support right across the world and through that support maybe bring this war to an end soon.”

In the US, the White House has said that potential talks between the two leaders would be a “good thing”.

Speaking yesterday, US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said: “We think it would be a very good thing if the two of them talk”.

“We support and have supported” contact, Kirby said.

While reports of a call have yet to be officially confirmed by either China or Ukraine, talks took place between the Chinese Foreign Minister and Ukrainian Foreign Minister earlier this week.

Zelenskyy had previously said that he wanted to meet with Xi, after Beijing issued a call for urgent peace talks as part of a bid to end the war.

“I am planning to meet with Xi Jinping,” Zelenskyy said, speaking on the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine.

“This will be important for world security,” he added.

Additional reporting by AFP