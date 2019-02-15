This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 15 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man ordered by court to stop operating crisis pregnancy website under 'confusing' My Options name

Eamon Murphy sought to countersue the HSE, claiming that its My Options website was “fake in its intentions”.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 15 Feb 2019, 11:37 AM
1 hour ago 9,571 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4495278
Image: TheJournal.ie
Image: TheJournal.ie

THE HIGH COURT has directed a man who allegedly set up a crisis pregnancy website to stop operating it under a name that is similar to the HSE’s freephone service ‘My Options’.

Eamon Murphy, with an address at Finglas Road Dublin 11, claims to have registered the domain name www.myoptions.website on 8 December, telling the court that his crisis pregnancy service has been in operation for more than 20 years under different names.

The website offers counselling and ultrasounds to women experiencing crisis pregnancies, and was registered after the Minister for Health announced the name of the HSE’s crisis pregnancy service www.myoptions.ie.

The HSE service went live in December following the passage of the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act 2018, and its freephone service commenced in January.

‘Attempt to confuse’

However, the High Court heard that “legitimate confusion” had since emerged among women seeking to avail of the HSE service as a result of the name of Murphy’s website.

The judge said that despite the range of other names Murphy had used for his business over 20 years, there was now a legal issue over whether he could operate his website under the ‘My Options’ name.

She said that it was “quite clear” that Murphy only used the My Options name when HSE announced the use of the ‘My Options’ name last December, and that there was now a “very genuine urgency” to deal with the matter.

She also mentioned media reports regarding an individual who had sought to use the HSE’s service, but became unsure when she also came across Murphy’s website.

The judge added that Murphy’s registration of the ‘My Options’ name in December could “only be construed as an attempt to confuse” individuals seeking to use the HSE’s service, and questioned his motives for doing so.

Top-ranked page

In response, Murphy announced his intention to countersue the HSE over the use of the name, claiming that its ‘My Options’ website was “fake in its intentions” and “recklessly endangering” women in a way that could lead to loss of life.

He told the court that his business had been operating since 1995 as the Women’s Counselling Network, also known as the Good Counsel Network, to assist women who believed they had no choice when they became pregnant.

“Thousands of women and babies are alive as a result of our operations over the last 20 years,” he said today.

“If the HSE did what they alleged we were doing, none of those women or babies would be alive.”

He claimed that a number of individuals from outside of Ireland had contacted his company since it began trading as ‘My Options’, and argued that it would be unfair if he was to stop using the name as a result.

“The fact is that we have the number one ranked page [on Google] has nothing to do with MyOptions.ie,” he said.

Murphy also revealed that he was operating a number of other websites using the ‘My Options’ name, and claimed it would be difficult to immediately desist from using the name, as he would have to contact domain hosts in California to have the website taken down.

In her ruling, the judge rejected a request by Murphy to commence the order from next week, saying that while there was nothing to stop his company continuing its service, the name under which it was operating was “difficult”.

She told him to immediately take steps to desist from using the ‘My Options’ name on any crisis pregnancy websites he operated, until the matter could be heard again in two weeks’ time.

The matter was adjourned until 1 March.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Former trainee priest suing Irish Independent
    34,189  0
    Fora
    1
    		'I replied to emails at 4am and then we packaged orders before college – I don't know how we did it'
    8  0
    The42
    1
    		Jamie Clarke talks 'growing as a person' in New York and his upcoming fashion label
    9,040  2
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    331  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man who mugged 92-year-old neighbour jailed for three years
    Man who mugged 92-year-old neighbour jailed for three years
    Murder accused told gardaí woman had a 'couldn't-care-less attitude about boyfriend's disappearance'
    Dublin's Lord Mayor to keep house after bank's €1m claim struck out
    HSE
    90% of gambling addicts treated by HSE are young men
    90% of gambling addicts treated by HSE are young men
    34 people have died from the flu so far this season
    High Court hears HSE claim that man allegedly set up misleading My Options website
    GARDAí
    Patient dies after falling from fourth-floor window at Mater Hospital
    Patient dies after falling from fourth-floor window at Mater Hospital
    Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing 24-year-old man
    Kildare/Wicklow Education and Training Board office raided by gardaí
    DUBLIN
    One arrested after large crowd gathers around two men fighting on Dublin's O'Connell Street
    One arrested after large crowd gathers around two men fighting on Dublin's O'Connell Street
    15 Dublin hotels received over €1 million each for accommodating homeless people in 2018
    Dublin star Healy applies for transfer to Cork's All-Ireland club champions Mourneabbey

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie