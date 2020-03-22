This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Teenager killed as strong earthquake shakes Croatia

Many buildings in Zagreb cracked, and walls and rooftops were damaged.

By Press Association Sunday 22 Mar 2020, 9:55 AM
59 minutes ago 9,930 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5054036
A car is crushed by falling debris after the earthquake in Zagreb, Croatia.
Image: Filip Horvat/AP
A car is crushed by falling debris after the earthquake in Zagreb, Croatia.
A car is crushed by falling debris after the earthquake in Zagreb, Croatia.
Image: Filip Horvat/AP

A STRONG EARTHQUAKE shook Croatia and its capital today, causing widespread damage and panic.

A 15-year-old was killed and there were other injuries, local media is reporting.

The European seismological agency, EMSC, said the earthquake measured 5.3 and struck a wide area north of the capital, Zagreb, at 6.23am (5.23am Irish time).

The epicentre was about 7km north of Zagreb at a depth of 10km.

Many buildings in the city cracked, and walls and rooftops were damaged.

Streets were littered with debris, with concrete slabs falling on cars and chimneys landing in front of entrances.

Inside homes, residents shared photos of belongings falling off shelves, broken bottles and glass.

Croatian media said a 15-year-old died. Officials said there were other injuries, but gave no immediate details.

Partial lockdown 

The earthquake struck amid a partial lockdown of the capital because of the spread of the coronavirus.

People were told to avoid public areas, such as parks and public squares due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but had no choice as they ran out of their apartments.

2.52360183 One of the spires of Zagreb’s cathedral was damaged in the earthquake.

Up to five people, keeping their distance from one another, are allowed to be together.

Zagreb’s famous cathedral was also damaged, with the top of one of its two spires collapsing. The cathedral was rebuilt after it toppled in the 1880 earthquake.

Power was cut as people ran out of their homes. Several fires were also reported.

At least two other tremors were recorded later.

