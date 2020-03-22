Teenager killed as strong earthquake shakes Croatia

A car is crushed by falling debris after the earthquake in Zagreb, Croatia.

A STRONG EARTHQUAKE shook Croatia and its capital today, causing widespread damage and panic.

A 15-year-old was killed and there were other injuries, local media is reporting.

The European seismological agency, EMSC, said the earthquake measured 5.3 and struck a wide area north of the capital, Zagreb, at 6.23am (5.23am Irish time).

The epicentre was about 7km north of Zagreb at a depth of 10km.

Many buildings in the city cracked, and walls and rooftops were damaged.

Streets were littered with debris, with concrete slabs falling on cars and chimneys landing in front of entrances.

Inside homes, residents shared photos of belongings falling off shelves, broken bottles and glass.

Map of felt reports received so far following the earthquake M5.3 in Croatia 40 min ago

Croatian media said a 15-year-old died. Officials said there were other injuries, but gave no immediate details.

Partial lockdown

The earthquake struck amid a partial lockdown of the capital because of the spread of the coronavirus.

People were told to avoid public areas, such as parks and public squares due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but had no choice as they ran out of their apartments.

One of the spires of Zagreb’s cathedral was damaged in the earthquake.

Up to five people, keeping their distance from one another, are allowed to be together.

Zagreb’s famous cathedral was also damaged, with the top of one of its two spires collapsing. The cathedral was rebuilt after it toppled in the 1880 earthquake.

Power was cut as people ran out of their homes. Several fires were also reported.

At least two other tremors were recorded later.