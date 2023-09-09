Irish Government 'closely monitoring' situation in Morocco

THE DEPARTMENT OF Foreign Affairs has said that it is “closely monitoring” the situation in Morocco, following a tragic earthquake that has claimed the lives of at least 820 people so far.

The earthquake struck near the tourist hotspot of Marrakesh.

A spokesperson for the department said that all Irish citizens in the affected areas should “follow safety instructions from local authorities and monitor local media”.

They added: “If urgent, the Embassy of Ireland in Rabat, Morocco can be contacted in-country on +212 6 66 933 599.”

The spokesperson said that any family members in Ireland concerned about people in Morocco can contact the department at 01 408 2000.

If you are an Irish citizen affected by the earthquake near Marrakech last night you can contact the Embassy at +212666933599 or by email at Rabatembassyexternalmail@dfa.ie. Alternatively you can call the Department of Foreign Affairs on +35314082000 — Irish Embassy Morocco (@irlembrabat) September 9, 2023

The Tánaiste Micheál Martin said in a tweet: “Shocked to learn of the devastating earthquake that last night struck Morocco.”

“Our thoughts are with those who lost loved ones, the injured, and with brave first responders. Ireland stands in solidarity with the people of Morocco,” he added.

The earthquake is the deadliest to hit Morocco in decades. It caused widespread damage and sent terrified residents and tourists scrambling to safety in the middle of the night.

The 6.8-magnitude quake struck a mountainous area 72 kilometres (45 miles) southwest of tourist hotspot Marrakesh at 11:11 pm (2211 GMT) Friday, the US Geological Survey reported.

Strong tremors were also felt in the coastal cities of Rabat, Casablanca and Essaouira.

“We felt a very violent tremor, and I realised it was an earthquake,” Abdelhak El Amrani, 33, told AFP by telephone from Marrakesh.

“I could see buildings moving,” said Amrani who went outside, joining many other people, “all in shock and panic. The children were crying and the parents were distraught.”

It was the most powerful quake to ever hit the country, and one expert called it the region’s “biggest in more than 120 years”.

“Where destructive earthquakes are rare, buildings are simply not constructed robustly enough… so many collapse, resulting in high casualties,” said Bill McGuire, professor emeritus at Britain’s University College London.