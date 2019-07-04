This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 4 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Los Angeles shakes as Southern California hit by strongest earthquake in 20 years

The 4 July earthquake has sparked fires in some areas but there are no reports of mass injuries or any deaths.

By AFP Thursday 4 Jul 2019, 10:45 PM
1 hour ago 11,878 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4711265

California Earthquake Lucy Jones talks during a news conference at the Caltech Seismological Laboratory. Source: John Antczak/PA Images

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA WAS rocked by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake this morning, the US Geological Survey said, with authorities warning that the temblor, the largest in two decades, might not be the day’s last.

The shallow quake struck in the vast desert region of the Searles Valley in San Bernardino County just 10 km from the town of Ridgecrest at 10.33 am (6.33 pm Irish time), but was felt 250km away in Los Angeles and even as far as Las Vegas in the neighboring state of Nevada.

Local authorities emphasised that the end of the earthquake did not mean residents were yet in the clear, however President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter that: “All seems to be very much under control!”

Caltech seismologist Lucy Jones told a press conference that residents “will continue having a lot of aftershocks,” adding that dozens had already occurred and that some may be as strong as magnitude five.

Emergency responders did not immediately report mass injuries or any deaths, but USGS seismologist Rob Graves said that “this earthquake is large enough that the shaking could have caused damage.”

The quake was the largest in Southern California since 1999 when the 7.1-magnitude Hector Mine quake struck the Twentynine Palms Marine Corps base, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The fire department in Kern County, which encompasses Ridgecrest, reported it was “working nearly two dozens incidents ranging from medical assistance to structure fires in and around the city” and that evacuations were underway at the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department meanwhile said that “buildings and roads have sustained varying degrees of damage.”

This included “buildings with minor cracks; broken water mains; power lines down; rock slides on certain roads,” but no injuries or fires.

The quake struck at a depth of 8.7 km in the vast desert region, lasting multiple seconds.

Its epicenter was located in or on the edge of the US Navy’s sprawling desert bomb testing range known as China Lake.

The Naval Air Weapons Station covers 1.1 million acres and strictly controls the airspace above it. Inside, the Navy develops and tests missiles, bombs, artillery shells and other war ordnance, and the aircraft used to deliver it.

California Earthquake Firefighter works to extinguish a fire in Ridgecrest, California. Source: AP

An official at China Lake said there was “substantial damage” to their facilities, including fires, water leaks and spills of hazardous materials.

Los Angeles International Airport said its runways were unharmed with operations continuing as normal.

The city’s police, meanwhile, reported on Twitter that they had not “received any reports of damage or calls for service.”

‘Even bigger earthquake’

While California is the most populous state in the US, the quake was located in a sparsely populated portion of the Mojave Desert.

Jones said there is a small possibility this quake is the prelude for a larger tremor.

“There is about a one-in-20 chance that this location will be having an even bigger earthquake within the next few days, that we have not yet seen the biggest earthquake of the sequence,” she said.

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie