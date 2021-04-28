Cabinet Covid Committee meet to discuss easing of restrictions in May, June and July

It is understood some consideration will be given to reopening outdoor dining at the end of May.

THE CABINET COVID subcommittee is due to meet shortly to consider the easing of restrictions for May and into the summer months.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, and a number of other senior ministers and officials will meet with Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan to consider the recommendations of the National Public Health Emergency Team.

It has been well flagged by now that the full opening of construction, retail, and personal services are likely to take place on a phased basis in May.

Libraries, museums and galleries are also set to reopen in May.

People will be able to attend religious services and later in the month adult sports teams can train together again.

Earlier this month Higher Education Minister Simon Harris indicated that it may be possible to “go further” with some outdoor activities.

It is understood that more households will be allowed to meet up outside, with some speculation that rules around the number of households could be scrapped altogether, due to it becoming apparent that people are meeting up already, in some cases, in large numbers.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said earlier that the ban on intercounty travel will be lifted in June, at the same time as the possible phased reopening of hospitality.

“The opening up of hospitality is intercounty travel,” he said.

Indoor dining is most likely not going to happen until later in the summer, said Ryan.

He also indicated that the government is likely to scrap the €9 meal deal that was in force last summer.

This view was repeated at tonight’s Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting, where sources state that pubs, restaurants and gastropubs must be treated equally when reopening.

The Tánaiste also told his party that a plan for the reopening of air travel should be ready by the end of May.

He clarified that this would be a plan at that point and would not mean there would be immediate changes to the government’s travel advice on that date.

Varadkar also said he wants to see a trial of an outdoor event such as a Leinster match similar to a recent experiment in Barcelona.

Last night, Fianna Fáil politicians told the Taoiseach that the ban on inter-country travel should be lifted and that the early return for indoor and outdoor dining should be considered.

It is understood that a proposal to allow outdoor dining during the last week in May might be considered tonight, however some sources state this is mere speculation, and that June is the likely date.

Tonight’s meeting is due to go on for a number of hours.

The final sign off will take place tomorrow at a full Cabinet meeting. An address by the Taoiseach is due to be broadcast tomorrow at 6pm.