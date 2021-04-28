#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 28 April 2021
Advertisement

Cabinet Covid Committee meet to discuss easing of restrictions in May, June and July

Government will give a detailed roadmap tomorrow after a full Cabinet meeting.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 28 Apr 2021, 7:02 PM
9 minutes ago 1,569 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5422865
It is understood some consideration will be given to reopening outdoor dining at the end of May.
Image: RollingNews.ie
It is understood some consideration will be given to reopening outdoor dining at the end of May.
It is understood some consideration will be given to reopening outdoor dining at the end of May.
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE CABINET COVID subcommittee is due to meet shortly to consider the easing of restrictions for May and into the summer months.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, and a number of other senior ministers and officials will meet with Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan to consider the recommendations of the National Public Health Emergency Team.

It has been well flagged by now that the full opening of construction, retail, and personal services are likely to take place on a phased basis in May. 

Libraries, museums and galleries are also set to reopen in May.

People will be able to attend religious services and later in the month adult sports teams can train together again.

Earlier this month Higher Education Minister Simon Harris indicated that it may be possible to “go further” with some outdoor activities.

It is understood that more households will be allowed to meet up outside, with some speculation that rules around the number of households could be scrapped altogether, due to it becoming apparent that people are meeting up already, in some cases, in large numbers.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said earlier that the ban on intercounty travel will be lifted in June, at the same time as the possible phased reopening of hospitality. 

“The opening up of hospitality is intercounty travel,” he said.

Indoor dining is most likely not going to happen until later in the summer, said Ryan.

Related Reads

28.04.21 Government likely to scrap €9 rule as minister says outdoors makes it safe 'not whether you eat chicken nuggets'
26.04.21 Another 'outdoor summer': Here's when to expect this week's Covid re-opening decisions

He also indicated that the government is likely to scrap the €9 meal deal that was in force last summer.

This view was repeated at tonight’s Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting, where sources state that pubs, restaurants and gastropubs must be treated equally when reopening.

The Tánaiste also told his party that a plan for the reopening of air travel should be ready by the end of May.

He clarified that this would be a plan at that point and would not mean there would be immediate changes to the government’s travel advice on that date.

Varadkar also said he wants to see a trial of an outdoor event such as a Leinster match similar to a recent experiment in Barcelona.

Last night, Fianna Fáil politicians told the Taoiseach that the ban on inter-country travel should be lifted and that the early return for indoor and outdoor dining should be considered.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

It is understood that a proposal to allow outdoor dining during the last week in May might be considered tonight, however some sources state this is mere speculation, and that June is the likely date.

Tonight’s meeting is due to go on for a number of hours.

The final sign off will take place tomorrow at a full Cabinet meeting. An address by the Taoiseach is due to be broadcast tomorrow at 6pm.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie