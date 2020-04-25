This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 25 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Harris hopes for 'slight easing' of restrictions on 5 May

The plan will outline the phases of lifting restrictions.

By Christina Finn Saturday 25 Apr 2020, 5:42 PM
1 hour ago 26,419 Views 81 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5084056

HEALTH MINISTER SIMON HARRIS has said he’s hoping for some “slight easing” of “one or two” of the restrictions on 5 May.

A roadmap to how the restrictions will be lifted will also be published by then, and will set out, in phases, how Ireland will reopen, said the minister.

It is understood there could be as many as four stages, with two-three weeks between each phase.

In recent days, there has been much speculation about what industries will reopen first, when schools will reopen and if older people will be able to leave their homes.

Harris warned today that on 5 May there won’t be a “big bang moment” where the restrictions are lifted, instead stating that it is harder to re-open the country than to shut it down.

Speaking at the Department of Health today, Harris said he spoke to the Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan this morning and was told that if today was the day he was making the decision on what to do next he would still be advising against changing the restrictions.

“That’s a sobering and tough message, I know, because we’re all living in hope,” Harris said, adding:

“We have seen other countries where they’ve quite quickly lifted measures to only have to very quickly re-impose them.

“I get the sense, and maybe I’m wrong, people don’t want us to do anything that’s going to risk their health or their families. And people are so afraid. They know the economy’s important. But they know nothing is more important than life. And they don’t want us to do anything that will put them or their loved ones at risk,” he said.

He said people also want to know that in the background there is a plan being prepared on how to begin the process of reopening the country when it is safe to do so. 

“It’s going to be very complex… there isn’t a manual, and we can look at what other countries have done, but every country is a little bit different in terms of the scale of its pandemic.”

The minister also addressed the issue of nursing home supports and the ramping up of testing at the press conference today.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (81)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie