Man (20s) arrested after gardaí discover loaded gun and drugs during search operation

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his 20s after officers discovered a loaded gun and drugs.
Shortly after 7.30am yesterday morning, detectives attached to Store Street Garda Station, searched a house on foot of a warrant obtained in relation to the investigation of a number of burglaries.
Gardaí arrested a man in his late 20s in relation to burglary incidents that occurred at a premises on Merchants Road, East Wall in March and April of this year.
During this time, they also seized drugs and a firearm.
A spokesman said: “During the course of the search cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €44,460 and Diazepam tablets with a street value of €4,234 were seized. Also seized were over 250 pouches of tobacco and exhibits in relation to the burglaries. A loaded Beretta semi automatic pistol with six rounds of ammunition was also seized.
“One man was arrested and taken to Store Street Garda Station where he is detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.”
The man remains in custody and investigations are ongoing.
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (3)