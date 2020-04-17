This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (20s) arrested after gardaí discover loaded gun and drugs during search operation

The man remains in custody and investigations are ongoing.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 17 Apr 2020, 12:17 PM
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his 20s after officers discovered a loaded gun and  drugs. 

Shortly after 7.30am yesterday morning, detectives attached to Store Street Garda Station, searched a house on foot of a warrant obtained in relation to the investigation of a number of burglaries.

Gardaí arrested a man in his late 20s in relation to burglary incidents that occurred at a premises on Merchants Road, East Wall in March and April of this year.

During this time, they also seized drugs and a firearm.

A spokesman said: “During the course of the search cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €44,460 and Diazepam tablets with a street value of €4,234 were seized. Also seized were over 250 pouches of tobacco and exhibits in relation to the burglaries. A loaded Beretta semi automatic pistol with six rounds of ammunition was also seized.

“One man was arrested and taken to Store Street Garda Station where he is detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.”

The man remains in custody and investigations are ongoing.

