Man (20s) arrested after gardaí discover loaded gun and drugs during search operation

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his 20s after officers discovered a loaded gun and drugs.

Shortly after 7.30am yesterday morning, detectives attached to Store Street Garda Station, searched a house on foot of a warrant obtained in relation to the investigation of a number of burglaries.

Gardaí arrested a man in his late 20s in relation to burglary incidents that occurred at a premises on Merchants Road, East Wall in March and April of this year.

During this time, they also seized drugs and a firearm.

A spokesman said: “During the course of the search cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €44,460 and Diazepam tablets with a street value of €4,234 were seized. Also seized were over 250 pouches of tobacco and exhibits in relation to the burglaries. A loaded Beretta semi automatic pistol with six rounds of ammunition was also seized.

“One man was arrested and taken to Store Street Garda Station where he is detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.”

The man remains in custody and investigations are ongoing.