East Wall protestors vow to block Port Tunnel three times a week until demands are met

Protestors march on Dublin Port following the housing of migrants at the former ESB office block in East Wall, Dublin/

AN EAST WALL protest group say they plan to block the Dublin Port Tunnel three times a week until the asylum seeker accommodation centre is closed.

Traffic was disrupted on Monday night when protestors blocked Dublin Tunnel for a number of hours.

A group called The East Wall Committee releasted a statement apologising to commuters for blocking the Dublin Tunnel but claimed their “actions are regrettable but necessary”.

The group added: “We offered to work with the government on a solution and they dismissed us. Their refusal to listen to us has forced our hand.”

The statement said protests “will continue every Monday, Wednesday and Friday until further notice or until the (Direct) Provision centre is closed down”.

It also said that “protests will escalate nationwide if this government does not close this centre in its entirety”.

The Committee claims they were not consulted about asylum seekers being accommodated in an old ESB building in the area and add that they want to “keep the protests free from political opportunism and sabotage”.

Nigel Murphy, one of the protesters named in the group’s statement, said during a demonstration last week that their anger is towards the government and not people housed in the building.

Speaking on Newstalk yesterday, Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon, who covers the East Wall area, said he had been “inundated with calls from people saying that the protest certainly don’t represent their views or how they would approach things”.

Gannon added: “What started last week as part of a larger cohort of people from the north inner city and East Wall discussing how they weren’t informed or didn’t feel consulted has very quickly descended into what I will only describe now as a far-right rally.”

The Department of Equality and Integration say “the sheer scale of the present crisis inevitably means buildings repurposed for the temporary, emergency accommodation must be occupied on a faster timeline than would otherwise be the case”.

Minister Roderic O’Gorman also last week told a Joint Committee on the refugee accommodation crisis: “We are having to act far more quickly than I would like, but it is for the very simple reason that we are needing to be able to find beds and spaces for people on a daily basis.”

The Department added that is has had to accommodate over 64,000 people since the start of the year.

As a result, the Department said it “has been forced to avail of all offers of accommodation made, including the use of office buildings such as the building in East Wall”.

The Department also confirmed that the capacity of the building at East Wall is 380 persons, which is made of up families and single adults on separate access controlled floors.