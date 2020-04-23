This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 23 April, 2020
Man arrested after stabbing in East Wall in Dublin

A man in his 30s was stabbed during an assault last night.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 23 Apr 2020, 9:09 AM
File photo of a garda in Dublin city.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A MAN HAS been arrested after a stabbing incident in Dublin city last night.

A man in his 30s was stabbed during an assault that took place at around 10.45pm in the Church Road area of East Wall.

The victim was taken to the Mater Hospital with what is understood to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A second man, aged in his 50s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Store Street Garda Station where he remains detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

