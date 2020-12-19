#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 8°C Saturday 19 December 2020
Man and two teens due in court over violent disorder in East Wall

The incident occurred last month in East Wall.

By Adam Daly Saturday 19 Dec 2020, 10:36 AM
31 minutes ago 3,505 Views 0 Comments
shutterstock_1212418108 Source: Shutterstock/Lloyd Carr

A MAN AND two teenagers are due in court this morning in connection with an alleged violent disorder and criminal damage incident in Dublin last month.

The man in his 20s and two juveniles were arrested yesterday following the disturbance at Island Key, East Wall in Dublin on 17 November.

Damage was allegedly caused to a number of cars parked in the area at the time.

Footage of the incident taken by bystanders was widely circulated on social media.  

The three men are to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice later this morning. 

Comments have been closed as the case is before the courts. 

Adam Daly
