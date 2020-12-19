Man and two teens due in court over violent disorder in East Wall

Source: Shutterstock/Lloyd Carr

A MAN AND two teenagers are due in court this morning in connection with an alleged violent disorder and criminal damage incident in Dublin last month.

The man in his 20s and two juveniles were arrested yesterday following the disturbance at Island Key, East Wall in Dublin on 17 November.

Damage was allegedly caused to a number of cars parked in the area at the time.

Footage of the incident taken by bystanders was widely circulated on social media.

The three men are to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice later this morning.

Comments have been closed as the case is before the courts.