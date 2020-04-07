Good news! The Easter Bunny is officially named an essential worker ahead of this weekend

THERE WAS GOOD news for the children of Ireland (and maybe some of its adults too) this morning after Health Minister Simon Harris confirmed that the Easter Bunny is classed as an essential worker.

This means that many of us are likely to get an Easter egg this weekend.

Fears had been raised that due to the current guidelines on social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak that the Easter Bunny may be excluded from making sure the children of Ireland get their Easter eggs.

Luckily, after receiving the latest medical advice, the Easter Bunny has been given clearance to go about his business this Sunday.

Source: Simon Harris TD /Twitter

Harris said this morning: “Many of you contacted me and asked me if the Easter Bunny was allowed work this weekend.

I have checked with our top doctors and the good news is he can. But he has been contacted to remind him about washing his hands regularly and keeping his distance.

Harris’ comments follow confirmation from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday that both the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy had been deemed “essential workers”.

She said: “As you can imagine at this time, of course they are going to be potentially quite busy at home with their family as well and their own bunnies.

“And so I say to the children of New Zealand if the Easter Bunny doesn’t make it to your household, then we have to understand that it is a bit difficult at the moment for the Bunny to perhaps get everywhere.”