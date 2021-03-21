Poll: Is it too early to start eating Easter eggs?

EASTER SUNDAY IS officially two weeks away.
Lent, which started on 17 February, has been ongoing for the last four-and-a-half weeks.
Easter chocolate, including Easter eggs, are in season.
Most supermarkets have some variation of a multi-buy offer on the eggs and it can be difficult to pass them by.
So today, we’re asking you: Is it too early to start eating Easter eggs?
Poll Results:
