Friday 27 October 2023
Sam Boal Relatives of Sean Foster unveiling a plaque in his honour.
1916 rising
Plaque in memory of first child killed in Easter Rising unveiled by Dublin City Council
Musician Mick Foster, a relative of Sean Foster, said ‘It’s a day of mixed emotions’.
Updated Thu 6:49 PM

LAST UPDATE | Thu 6:49 PM

A PLAQUE COMMEMORATING Sean Foster, the two-year-old who was the first of 40 children to be killed during the Easter 1916 Rising, has been unveiled by Dublin City Council today. 

The Plaque can be found at Sean Foster Place on North King Street, a six-storey social housing apartment building, which was also named in tribute to the toddler who died in 1916. 

Sean Foster was hit in the head with a bullet as his mother attempted to escape from gunfire exchange between British Army soldiers and Irish Volunteers on Church Street, near Father Mathew Hall. It is believed that he died instantly. 

Terence O’Neill, a 95-year-old Dublin man who is a first cousin of Sean Foster was there for the plaque unveiling ceremony. 

It was an emotional day for Terence, who has done a lot of work to preserve Sean’s memory, including maintaining his grave in Glasnevin over the years. 

sean foster 23 copy Sam Boal Terence O'Neill (95) speaking about his family. Sam Boal

The Mayor of Dublin, Daithí de Róiste, unveiled the plaque this morning. He said that while it is important to honor the heroes of the Rising, it is also important to remember “the innocent dead”. 

“Until now, many of them have gone unnamed, their final resting places unmarked, their sacrifice unrecognised. Today we remember and honour Sean Foster, one of the innocent victims,” he added. 

At the unveiling ceremony, Foster and Allen performed the song ‘Grace’. Mick Foster is a relative of Sean Foster. Sean Foster’s father John and Mick’s grandfather Tom were brothers. 

Sean Foster died on 24 April 1916, and Mick’s father was born on 1 June 1916, and was named Sean in memory of his cousin.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mick Foster said: “It’s a day of mixed emotions, I knew Ted who was in the pram with Sean very well but it’s a proud day that Sean’s name and memory will live on.”

Image 1 - Sean Francis Foster Eta Mannion Sean Francis Foster, who died in 1916. Eta Mannion

The wording on the plaque was agreed upon by the area committee, the local area history group and the relatives of Sean Foster, who got involved in the process and supported the naming of the Sean Foster Place development, after they were encouraged to by broadcaster Joe Duffy. 

Sean Foster Place currently offers 30 new homes, after going through a process of refurbishment and transformation. 

These homes are part of the council’s pilot project for Nearly Zero Energy Building, which is part of its climate change action plan. 

North King Street, where the building stands, was a focal point of intense fighting during the 1916 rebellion. 

16 civilians lost their lives on the street, and nine people were killed on the site of the Sean Foster Place development.

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
