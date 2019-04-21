This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 21 April, 2019
Easter Rising commemorations taking place at GPO and Glasnevin Cemetery

Today marks the 103rd anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 21 Apr 2019, 6:00 AM
58 minutes ago 712 Views 2 Comments
1916 Easter Rising commemoration Source: Brian Lawless/RollingNews.ie

COMMEMORATIONS WILL TAKE place today at Dublin’s General Post Office and Glasnevin Cemetery to mark the 103rd anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising. 

Starting at midday, members of the public are invited to attend this afternoon’s ceremony at the GPO – the rebel headquarters during the Rising – which will be lead by President Michael D Higgins.

The Irish national flag on top of the GPO will be lowered after which the 1916 Proclamation will be read aloud. 

Defence Forces brass and pipe bands and Army representatives will take part in the ceremony which is due to finish with an Air Corps fly past. 

Members of the public are also invited to attend commemorations at Glasnevin Cemetery with a wreath-laying over the Sigerson Monument. 

The monument is the grave of Edward Hollywood, who delivered the first tricolour flag to Ireland from France, and Peadar Kearney, who composed national anthem Amhrán na bhFiann.

Glasnevin commemorations are due begin at 9.40am when the tricolour flag will be raised. 

The Easter Rising saw 1,600 men and women occupy various key buildings around Dublin in a bid for Irish freedom through armed insurrection. Although a military failure, the subsequent execution of its leaders turned the tide of public opinion and ultimately lead to the War of Independence in 1919. 

