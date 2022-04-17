#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 17 April 2022
GPO Air Corps flyover among plans for Easter Rising commemorations

Easter Rising commemorations are being held today in various parts of Ireland.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 17 Apr 2022, 7:01 AM
1 hour ago 1,798 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5739339
President Michael D Higgins during a wreath-laying ceremony in 2018.
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Image: Eamonn Farrell

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins will be among the dignitaries present at an Easter Rising commemoration in Dublin today that will also include an Air Corps flyover. 

At noon, the national flag on top of the GPO will be lowered and the 1916 Proclamation will be read by an officer from the Defence Forces.

President Higgins will then lay a wreath to commemorate those who died in 1916 and a minute’s silence will be observed. 

Defence Forces personnel, including a brass band, a pipe band and representatives of the Army, the Air Corps and the Naval Service will take part in the ceremony, which will also include Air Corps flyover subject to weather conditions. 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister for Defence Simon Coveney will also take part the commemoration which is the first to be held since the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Members of the public wishing to attend the ceremony are being asked to be be in position in the public viewing areas outside the GPO by 11.30 am.

There are viewing areas are located at the Clerys side of O’Connell Street and at the north and south ends of the GPO. 

Other Easter Rising commemorations are being held today in various parts of Ireland.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

