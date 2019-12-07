This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Police board easyJet flight at Gatwick airport over 'safety-related issue'

A spokesperson confirmed the issue involved a flight which arrived from Poland.

By Press Association Saturday 7 Dec 2019, 7:37 PM
1 hour ago 6,469 Views 1 Comment
POLICE BOARDED A plane at Gatwick Airport due to a “safety-related issue”, airline easyJet has confirmed.

Footage posted online appears to show an officer on board the flight from Krakow in Poland after it landed at Gatwick today. 

Airline passenger Joel Smith, who posted a photo online from inside the plane, said on Twitter: “Gatwick Airport stopped. Just landed but stuck on tarmac. Flight captain says ‘due to a security threat made towards aviation’. Emergency services currently checking aircraft.”

In an update, he claimed: “Non-specific threat made to Polish police against easyJet and so was protocol to check aircraft. On way to terminal.

“Final update: Pilot advised it was a hoax,” he said. 

EasyJet said in a statement that its flight EZY8512 was met by police as it landed at Gatwick in West Sussex.

A spokeswoman for the low-cost airline said: “EasyJet can confirm that the flight EZY8512 arriving from Krakow on December 7 was met by the police upon arrival at London Gatwick as a result of safety-related issue.

“The flight was cleared by authorities and landed in line with standard procedures and passengers disembarked as per normal.

“We take very seriously any security threat to ensure the continued safety and security of our passenger and crew.”

Press Association

