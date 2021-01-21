#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Thursday 21 January 2021
Advertisement

There's been a 66% increase in eating disorder hospital admissions during pandemic in Ireland

That’s according to an article published in this month’s Irish Medical Journal.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 21 Jan 2021, 5:26 PM
55 minutes ago 4,731 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5331990
Image: Shutterstock/sdecoret
Image: Shutterstock/sdecoret

THERE HAS BEEN a sharp increase in hospital admissions for eating disorders (EDs) during the Covid-19 pandemic in Ireland. 

An article published in this month’s Irish Medical Journal notes that there was a 66% increase in hospital admissions for EDs in 2020 compared to 2019. 

The authors said that a number of factors likely play a role in this significant increase, including distress, anxiety relating to the pandemic, pre-existing morbidity, the interplay of social and economic factors, the impact of restrictions, and losses of protective factors. 

“Social restrictions may mean some young people are less able to engage with protective factors. More online time, for example, may facilitate increased exposure to ED-specific or anxiety-provoking media,” paper authors Elizabeth Barrett and Sarah Richardson, of Temple St Children’s Hospital and UCD School of Medicine, said. 

“There may be an impact on young people’s view of their own health, and may increase ED symptoms specifically related to health concerns,” they said. 

The HSE National Clinical Programme for Eating Disorders applies across all age ranges and focuses on the four main eating disorders – Anorexia Nervosa, Bulimia Nervosa, Binge Eating Disorder (BED) and Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake Disorder. 

The authors added that “adequate resourcing of psychological medicine teams at paediatric sites, and the training of paediatricians with an interest in this arena, are vital and urgent needs”. 

They also emphasised the importance of community mental health services. 

Related Read

14.01.21 Extra funding promised for eating disorder services last year was spent elsewhere

In terms of planning for a post-pandemic world, they said that the “implementation of the National Eating Disorder programme, with specialist community-based teams offering a range of interventions with crucial and critical mass of experience, would be a good start”. 

This would be complemented by the planned new paediatric hospital, in their opinion. 

However, the authors warned that given the recognised knowledge gap in this area, there is recognition of the need for paediatricians and allied health professionals to develop skills in mental health. 

“Perhaps the pandemic, and new ways of working, present an opportunity to develop truly collaborative working relationships and new ways to meet training and teaching needs to improve paediatric eating disorder care,” they said. 

Need support? Call 01 210 7906 or email alex@bodywhys.ie. More information can be found here

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie