Cork man arrested in Hungary over alleged child pornography offences remanded in custody

A CORK MAN arrested in Hungary last week on foot of a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) in connection with alleged child pornography offences in Co Kerry, was remanded in custody today, after a bench warrant for his arrest was executed before a special sitting of Limerick Circuit Court.

Daniel Connolly, 39, with an address at Ardnatrush, Glengarriff, Co Cork, was arrested in Budapest last Wednesday, 11 December, on foot of the EAW, which had been generated from a bench warrant previously issued by Tralee Circuit Court.

Aidan Judge, state solicitor for County Limerick, on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions, applied to have Connolly remanded in custody to sittings of Tralee Circuit Court on 11 February 2020.

“Mr Connolly was delivered to Dublin on foot of an EAW bench warrant,” Mr Judge informed the court.

Detective Garda Richie Naughton, Killarney Garda Station, told the court he arrested Mr Connolly “at Dublin Airport at 9pm” last Friday, “on foot of a Circuit Court bench warrant”.

Detective Garda Naughton agreed with defence barrister Mark Nicholas SC, instructed by Eimear Griffin of Padraig J O’Connell solicitors Killarney, that it was “fair to say that (Mr Connolly) didn’t contest the EAW, and there was no difficulty when you arrested him”.

Nicholas said he was not applying for bail for Connolly but “might review” this at a later stage, and he asked the court make an order recommending Connolly be remanded to Arbour Hill Prison in Dublin or to the Midlands Prison in Portlaoise.

Judge Patrick Meghan remanded Mr Connolly in custody to appear before Tralee Circuit Court on 11 February 2020 and recommenced he be taken to Arbour Hill or the Midlands Prison.

